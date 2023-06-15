Football rumours: Man United end pursuit of Harry Kane over ‘unrealistic’ fee

PSG and Christophe Galtier are close to reaching an agreement on termination of the contract — as settlement process is underway. ? #PSG

Napoli are in contact with Galtier since last week, he’s one of the most concrete options to replace Luciano Spalletti. pic.twitter.com/8G3K5hKZAV

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023