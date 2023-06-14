Notification Settings

Man City treble winners arrive at England camp – Wednesday’s sporting social

Published:

Tributes poured in for John Hollins

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 14.

Football

Man City’s five Champions League winners were all smiles on England duty.

Tributes poured in for John Hollins.

Phil Foden was still celebrating.

Ruben Dias was back with Portugal.

Brighton welcomed their new arrivals.

John Terry enjoyed his holiday.

Back to where it all began for Antonio Conte.

Cricket

Stuart Broad geared up for the Ashes.

Darts

Disappointment for Michael van Gerwen.

