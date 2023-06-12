Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

Published:

Manchester City are crowned European champions, while Novak Djokovic makes tennis history.

Manchester City win the Champions League for the first time by toppling Inter Milan
Manchester City win the Champions League for the first time by toppling Inter Milan

Manchester City completed the treble after a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul secured Pep Guardiola’s side Champions League glory.

Novak Djokovic wrote his name into the history books after his win against Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open earned him an unprecedented 23rd Grand Slam title.

Australia became the second team to claim the World Test Championship after crushing India on the final day of their match at The Oval.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland prepares to lift the Champions League trophy at Ataturk Olympic Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rodri pursued by his team-mates after scoring the only goal of a tense Champions League final
Rodri is pursued by his jubilant team-mates after scoring the only goal of a tense Champions League final (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Phil Foden (centre right) and Rico Lewis (centre left) celebrate victory (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola wins the Champions League for the third time to enhance his claim to being football's greatest ever coach
Pep Guardiola wins the Champions League for the third time to enhance his claim to being football’s greatest coach (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City return from Istanbul
Fans gathered as Manchester City players arrived back at Manchester Airport (Tim Goode/PA)
Australia sound a warning for the Ashes by beating India by 209 runs in the final of the World Test Championship
Australia sound a warning to England ahead of the Ashes by beating India by 209 runs in the final of the World Test Championship (Adam Davy/PA)
Nathan Lyon celebrates taking India's final wicket at The Oval
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon celebrates taking India’s final wicket at The Oval (Adam Davy/PA)
A triumphant Novak Djokovic after beating Norway’s Casper Ruud 7-6 6-3 7-5 in the men's final of the French Open
A triumphant Novak Djokovic after beating Casper Ruud 7-6 6-3 7-5 in the men’s final of the French Open (Christophe Ena/AP)
Poland's Iga Swiatek poses with fans after winning the women's final of the French Open with a 6-2 5-7 6-4 win against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic
Iga Swiatek poses with fans after winning the women’s final of the French Open with a 6-2 5-7 6-4 win against Karolina Muchova (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Andy Murray stepped up his preparation for Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory against Jurij Rodionov in the men's final of the Surbiton Trophy
Andy Murray stepped up his preparation for Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory against Jurij Rodionov in the men’s final of the Surbiton Trophy (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lexus Surbiton Trophy 2023 – Day Seven – Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club
Murray lifts the trophy aloft (Zac Goodwin/PA)
UFC 289 Mixed Martial Arts
Amanda Nunes celebrates after defeating Irene Aldana in UFC 289. Following the women’s bantamweight title bout Nunes, considered the finest women’s mixed martial artist in history, confirmed her retirement (Darryl Dyck/AP)
Home favourite Francesco Bagnaia wins the Italian MotoGP for Ducati in Scarperia
Home favourite Francesco Bagnaia wins the Italian MotoGP for Ducati in Scarperia (Luca Bruno/AP)
Canadian Open Golf
Canadian professional golfer Adam Hadwin, left, is stopped by a security guard while he tries to celebrate with Nick Taylor, of Canada, after Taylor won the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)
