Man City’s treble celebrations continue – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

And Declan Rice arrived at England camp.

City celebrate their treble

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 12.

Football

Aymeric Laporte slept well.

King Kevin.

Anything metal to check in?

City’s celebrations continued at an open-top bus parade through Manchester’s city centre.

Declan Rice arrived at England camp.

Usain Bolt secured another Soccer Aid win.

Birthday wishes.

Keeping cool in the pool.

Formula One

George Russell celebrated with Jack Grealish.

Esteban Ocon met history-maker Novak Djokovic.

One of the most exciting wins…

Cricket

Ben Stokes was ready for the Ashes.

Pat Cummins revelled in Australia’s success.

Things did not go to plan at Kent.

Golf

Nick Taylor won the Canadian Open on home soil in spectacular fashion.

Ian Poulter put in the hard yards.

UK & international sports

