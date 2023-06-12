Football rumours: Wilfried Zaha eyes move to Paris St-Germain

What the papers say

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha could move to French giants Paris St Germain on a free transfer this summer, the Sun reports. The 30-year-old scored seven goals in 27 games for Crystal Palace in all competitions last season and is reportedly attracting interest from the Ligue 1 champions.

After securing the signature of Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool are looking to add more strength to their midfield with the club linked with Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, the Mirror said. The 28-year-old is in high-demand across the Premier League after Southampton’s relegation to the Championship.

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku could stay in Italy (Martin Rickett, PA)

Chelsea are weighing up a deal with Champions League runners up Inter Milan, according to the Sun. The Blues are reportedly offering the Italian club Romelu Lukaku, who is currently there on loan, and Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly as they look to sign Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Social media round-up

Man United ready to move for Jordan Pickford #MUFC https://t.co/yFRAIDs9Sl — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 12, 2023

Tottenham closing in on agreement with David Raya #THFChttps://t.co/mZhyIVmkSx — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 11, 2023

Players to watch

Leicester City’s James Maddison could be heading to Newcastle (Tim Goode, PA)

James Maddison: Newcastle United are said to be narrowly in front of Tottenham in the battle to secure the 26-year-old Leicester midfielder, valued at £40million, Sky Sports report.