Tottenham progressing in bid to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

Published:

Raya has made 161 appearances for Brentford in four years.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in action
Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in action

Tottenham are progressing with a move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The Spain international could become Ange Postecoglou’s first Spurs signing after positive talks, the PA news agency understands.

Tottenham are still the only club in discussions with Raya’s representatives and remain in pole position and, despite being linked, Chelsea have not been in touch.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has set a £40million price tag for the 27-year-old – who only has 12 months left on his deal at the club – but Raya’s representatives feel the asking price is too high for someone who only has a year left on their contract.

There has been no formal agreement between the clubs, with Spurs thought to be unwilling to pay Brentford’s asking price.

Raya is set to leave the Gtech Community Stadium having confirmed to the PA news agency in February he turned down two contract offers from the Bees but he is settled in London – which gives Spurs an additional advantage.

Raya, who has made 161 appearances for Brentford since joining in 2019, is away with Spain for the Nations League finals in the Netherlands and they face Italy in their semi-final on June 15.

Brentford have already signed Mark Flekken from Freiburg as they prepare for life without the former Blackburn goalkeeper.

Raya made the most saves in the Premier League last season – 154 – as Brentford finished ninth, a point and a place behind Tottenham.

Spurs are hunting a new number one after Hugo Lloris admitted he wanted a new challenge after 11 years at the club, although the former France international still has a year left on his contract.

Postecoglou has moved fast since agreeing a four-year deal to join from Celtic last week and he will officially take over on July 1.

