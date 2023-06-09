Notification Settings

West Ham charged by UEFA over fan behaviour at Europa Conference League final

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Cristiano Biraghi sustained a cut head after being hit by one of several plastic cups hurled at him from the end containing Hammers supporters.

West Ham United v Fiorentina â UEFA Europa Conference League Final â Fortuna Arena
West Ham United v Fiorentina â UEFA Europa Conference League Final â Fortuna Arena

West Ham have been charged by UEFA following the behaviour of their fans at their midweek Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina.

The Serie A side’s captain Cristiano Biraghi sustained a cut head after being hit by one of several plastic cups hurled at him from the end containing Hammers supporters as he went to take a first-half corner.

West Ham United v Fiorentina – UEFA Europa Conference League Final – Fortuna Arena
A message was displayed at the final after Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi had been struck on the head by a plastic cup (PA)

West Ham have also been charged with an invasion of the field of play.

The Italian club have landed two charges relating to the lighting of fireworks and throwing of objects.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.

