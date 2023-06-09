French Open day 13: Djokovic reaches final as Alcaraz struggles with cramp

Carlos Alcaraz

The match of the tournament had an anti-climactic ending as Carlos Alcaraz was hit by cramp in his French Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic.

After levelling the contest in a brilliant second set, the 20-year-old found himself barely able to move early in the third and fell to a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 defeat.

On Sunday, Djokovic will face Casper Ruud, who is through to the final here for the second year in a row after beating Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 6-0.

Picture of the day

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his remarkable second-set winner (Thibault Camus/AP)

Tweet of the day

I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! pic.twitter.com/EvCg6M8zSw — Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 (@miyukato1121) June 9, 2023

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

?? History ?? Lucciana Perez Alarcon becomes the first Peruvian player to reach a Grand Slam girls’ singles final defeating Anastasiia Gureva 7-6(2), 7-5.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/TDM200ubkk — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2023

Wheelie good

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will play Martin De La Puente and Gustavo Fernandez for a 17th grand slam title in wheelchair doubles. Andy Lapthorne is also through to the quad doubles final with South African Donald Ramphadi.

Who’s up next?