BOA announces Britain’s oldest living Olympian Edna Child died in May aged 100

Published:

Child competed in the 1948 London Olympics in diving.

Edna Child, left, died in May aged 100

Britain’s oldest living Olympian Edna Child died in May aged 100, the British Olympic Association announced on Friday.

Child competed in the 1948 London Olympics in diving, despite a fear of heights, and later became a British Empire Games champion.

A post on the Team GB’s Twitter account read: “Condolences to the family and friends of 1948 diving Olympian Edna Child, who passed away in May.

“Aged 100, Edna was Britain’s oldest living Olympian.”

Child won the bronze medal in the 1938 European Championships aged just 15 but her promising career was put on hold during the Second World War as she joined the army.

Once her career resumed she finished sixth in London, but won gold in the springboard and platform at the 1950 British Empire Games – now known as the Commonwealth Games – in Auckland.

