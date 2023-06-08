Notification Settings

West Ham celebrate a night of success in Europe – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

It was the first piece of silverware the Hammers had won in 43 years.

Declan Rice (left) and manager David Moyes lift the Europa Conference League trophy

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 8.

Football

West Ham celebrated after winning the Europa Conference League.

And so did their fans.

And a former Hammer familiar with a half-decent record in games when trophies are at stake.

John Terry was impressed.

Bruno tied the knot.

Justin Edinburgh was remembered on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Everything was all white for Tottenham.

Erling Haaland had the chance to make life uncomfortable for celebrity fan Noel Gallagher.

Billy Sharp bid farewell.

Mohamed Salah was grabbing a cuppa.

Charlie Austin was looking for action.

Formula One

Red Bull turned the clock back.

Grumpy pic of the day?

Cricket

Ben Stokes was in fighting mood with the Ashes just around the corner.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

