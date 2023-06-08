French Open day 12: Karolina Muchova reaches first grand slam final after upset

Karolina Muchova shocked Aryna Sabalenka

Karolina Muchova produced one of the shocks of the French Open by upsetting Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first grand slam final.

Muchova came from 5-2 down in the final set, saving a match point, to win 7-6 (5) 6-7 (5) 7-5 and will take on defending champion Iga Swiatek, who survived her first test, beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2 7-6 (7).

Miyu Kato found Paris redemption in the mixed doubles, winning the title with German Tim Puetz after her disqualification from the women’s doubles.

Iga Swiatek celebrates beating Beatriz Haddad Maia (Christophe Ena/AP)

Never found my game at @rolandgarros this year, but was fighting with my heart in every match ❤️‍? love Paris ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s6omnyFtpW — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) June 8, 2023

The men’s finalists will be decided at Roland Garros on Friday.

The blockbuster match comes first up when world number one Carlos Alcaraz meets Novak Djokovic for only the second time in a generational clash for supremacy in the men’s game.