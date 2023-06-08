Big wins over Bayern and Real – Man City’s route to the Champions League final

Manchester City celebrate their victory over Real Madrid

Manchester City take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at their route to the Ataturk Stadium.

Group stage (Manchester City 14pts, Borussia Dortmund 9, Sevilla 5, Copenhagen 3)

Riyad Mahrez was on target as City saw off Sevilla (Martin Rickett/PA)

City dominated Group G to ease into the knockout stages for a 10th consecutive season with two matches to spare. The game that saw them clinch their spot was actually a forgettable goalless draw in Copenhagen in which Sergio Gomez was sent off, but the job had been largely done with victories in their first three games. They opened with a 4-0 victory over Sevilla, came from behind to beat Dortmund 2-1 with Erling Haaland grabbing the late winner against his former club and thrashed the Danes first time round 5-0. They were then held 0-0 in Dortmund but finished off by beating Sevilla 3-1 at home.

Last 16: RB Leipzig (won 8-1 on aggregate)

Erling Haaland scored five as Leipzig were thrashed at the Etihad Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola’s side failed to make their dominance count as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Germans at the Red Bull Arena but any doubts after that game were swiftly put aside in the second leg. City romped to a 7-0 win in the return with the prolific Haaland helping himself to five goals. Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan also got on the scoresheet. Riyad Mahrez scored City’s goal in the first leg before Josko Gvardiol hit back.

Quarter-finals: Bayern Munich (won 4-1 on aggregate)

Haaland made one of many entries into the record books as City all but wrapped up their place in the last four with an impressive 3-0 win over German giants Bayern in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland netted his 45th goal of the campaign – a record for a Premier League player across all competitions – after an earlier Rodri stunner and Bernardo Silva effort. The Norwegian missed a penalty in the return at the Allianz Arena but bounced back to make it 4-0 on aggregate before Bayern finally registered with a late Joshua Kimmich spot-kick.

Semi-finals: Real Madrid (won 5-1 on aggregate)