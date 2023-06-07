Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Princess of Wales visits Maidenhead Rugby Club – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

There was excitement around Moeen Ali’s decision to answer England’s Ashes call.

Princess of Wales
Princess of Wales

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 7.

Rugby Union

A royal visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club.

Cricket

There was excitement around Moeen Ali’s decision to answer England’s Ashes call.

Stuart Broad likes wine.

Football

Pants malfunction.

Mesut Ozil marked his wedding anniversary.

Leah Williamson took over the camera.

Wayne Rooney promoted Soccer Aid.

Tom Cairney accepted his award.

Tennis

Serena Williams and her daughter posed for the camera.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was hard at it.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News