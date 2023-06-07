On this day in 2016 – Chelsea and Jose Mourinho settle Eva Carneiro claim

Chelsea and Jose Mourinho reached a settlement with ex-team doctor Eva Carneiro over her claims that she was constructively dismissed by the club on this day in 2016

Chelsea and Jose Mourinho reached a settlement with former team doctor Eva Carneiro over her claims that she was constructively dismissed by the club, and victimised by its former manager, on this day in 2016.

Carneiro had brought the claim at an employment tribunal, accusing Mourinho of victimisation and discrimination. She was due to begin giving evidence but after last-minute talks between the parties, a settlement was agreed.

Mourinho made a surprise appearance at the hearing at the London South Employment Tribunal centre in Croydon.

Former Chelsea FC team doctor Eva Carneiro leaves Croydon Employment Tribunal (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Addressing the tribunal, Daniel Stilitz QC, for Chelsea and Mourinho, said: “We are pleased to be able to tell the tribunal that the parties agreed a settlement on confidential terms.”

The case was expected to last seven to 10 days and could have led to potentially embarrassing witness statements and documents – including texts and emails – being made public.

It was revealed that Carneiro had refused £1.2 million to settle her claims with Mourinho and Chelsea. Details of the final deal between the parties were not released.

Jose Mourinho had two spells as Chelsea manager (Adam Davy/PA)

Carneiro had alleged she was sexually discriminated against after she went on to the pitch to treat Eden Hazard during the opening day of the Premier League season on August 8, 2015.

She claimed that, as she ran on to the pitch during the game with Swansea, Mourinho shouted “filha da puta” at her.

In a statement to the tribunal, Mourinho conceded that he used the term “filho da puta”, meaning “son of a whore”, but insisted he had been using it throughout the match.

Carneiro was removed from first-team duties at Chelsea shortly after the Swansea game and then parted company with the club the following month.

Chelsea said in a statement: “The club regrets the circumstances which led to Dr Carneiro leaving the club and apologises unreservedly to her and her family for the distress caused.

“We wish to place on record that in running onto the pitch Dr Carneiro was following both the rules of the game and fulfilling her responsibility to the players as a doctor, putting their safety first.