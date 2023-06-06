London Irish suspended as takeover deal collapses

London Irish have been suspended from the Premiership

London Irish have been suspended from rugby union’s entire league structure after becoming the third Gallagher Premiership club to collapse this season.

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed that neither Irish’s owner Mick Crossan nor the American consortium planning to buy the club were able to prove they had the finances to compete in the top flight for the 2023-24 campaign.

Furthermore, the outstanding 50 per cent of May’s payroll owed to staff and players has not been paid before the final deadline set by the RFU of 4pm on Tuesday.

Henry Arundell is among the London Irish stars seeking a new club (Adam Davy/PA).

It means that Irish join Wasps and Worcester in becoming a casualty of the financial crisis gripping the Premiership, which will now become a 10-team competition.

Given the failure of the takeover and Crossan’s intent to stop bankrolling the club, the Exiles’ prospects for survival as a professional outfit appear extremely bleak with over 100 staff in limbo.

“We will be working closely with London Irish to confirm what the future of rugby at the club looks like. With regret, this will not be in any league next season,” RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said.

After six months of talks, neither proof of funds nor the information required for the fit and proper persons test were provided and the RFU has acted to prevent the club going out of business during next season.

“This is desperately sad news for everyone who is part of the London Irish community as well as all the players, fans, staff and volunteers for whom this club means so much,” Sweeney said.