Alexis Mac Allister edges closer to Liverpool transfer as agent arrives in UK

Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool are closing in on Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The 24-year-old’s father, Carlos, who acts as his representative, arrived at the weekend for talks regarding the World Cup winner’s future.

It is understood the Argentina international has a release clause, believed to be between £45million and £55m, in a contract he only signed in October and Liverpool are close to triggering that.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his midfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi admitted last month he is already resigned to losing a player who was key in securing their first European participation with a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, just five points behind Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild a midfield which misfired this season and Mac Allister has been a long-term target, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departing at the end of their contracts.

Liverpool were also interested in Mason Mount, entering the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea, but Manchester United appear to be the front-runners and Klopp does not want to get into a protracted – and often expensive – process so has moved on to other players.