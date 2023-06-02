Nikola Jokic triple-double propels Denver Nuggets past Miami Heat 104-93

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, shoots over Miami Heat forwards Duncan Robinson, left, and Haywood Highsmith

The Denver Nuggets cruised to an 11-point win over a lacklustre Miami Heat in the first game of the NBA finals.

Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic was pivotal in the 104-93 victory, picking up a seamless triple-double in his finals debut.

Miami had no defensive answers for the 28-year-old Serbian, who orchestrated Denver’s offence before finishing with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

Contributions all around as the @nuggets secure a win in Game 1! MPJ: 14 PTS, 13 REB, 2 BLKAaron Gordon: 16 PTS, 7-10 FGBruce Brown: 10 PTS, 5 REB Game 2: Sunday, 8pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/0xsqyGBMWz — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2023

Outside of the first few minutes, Denver never looked like losing – much to the appreciation of a raucous home crowd.

Bam Adebayo had a strong showing for the Heat as he picked up a team-high 26 points, but he had little help from an inconsistent offence.

On the other hand, Jokic was ably assisted by a 26-point effort from Jamal Murray, while fellow starters Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr added 16 and 14 points respectively.