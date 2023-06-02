French Open day six: Norrie out as Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka march on

Carlos Alcaraz

British interest in singles at the French Open ended after Cameron Norrie lost meekly to Lorenzo Musetti in the third round, castigating his attitude and performance in a 6-1 6-2 6-4 defeat.

Novak Djokovic survived the longest three-set match of his grand slam career, battling past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three hours and 36 minutes, while Carlos Alcaraz had a much easier time against Denis Shapovalov.

In the women’s event, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka reached round four for the first time but third seed Jessica Pegula is out.

Picture of the day

Novak Djokovic, pictured, celebrates winning the second set against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Christophe Ena/AP)

Tweet of the day

Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae are expecting a girl.

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

2 – For the 2nd time in the Open era (after 2021), there will be no French players (men or women) in the third round of the French Open. Downfall. #RolandGarros | @rolandgarros @WTA @WTA_insider @atptour — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 1, 2023

A disastrous first week for the home country, who began with 28 players in the main singles draws.

Fritz earns Mac approval

TAYLOR SAYS: ?@Taylor_Fritz97 takes out home favourite Arthur Rinderknech 2-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round in Paris!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Iqe9Vl0zSa — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 1, 2023

Not surprisingly, Taylor Fritz’s baiting of the French crowd in his late-night win over Arthur Rinderknech was right up John McEnroe’s street. “I like to see a little confrontation,” said Eurosport pundit McEnroe. The booing was so loud that the on-court interview was limited to one question.

China return

Introducing our destinations after the US Open this year ?️ Click for more details ? — wta (@WTA) June 2, 2023

The WTA announced earlier this year that it would be ending its boycott of China over the Peng Shuai affair. Details of the autumn calendar have now been announced, with seven tournaments taking place in the country, including the WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

Fallen seeds

Men: Andrey Rublev (7), Hubert Hurkacz (13), Cameron Norrie (14), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29).

Women: Jessica Pegula (3), Anastasia Potapova (24), Irina-Camelia Begu (27).

Who’s up next?

Mirra Andreeva has been making waves at Roland Garros (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)