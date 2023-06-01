Jose Mourinho: I’ve never gone home prouder than today, even when I won

Sevilla v Roma – UEFA Europa League Final – Puskas Arena

After giving his silver medal to a fan in the crowd, AC Roma boss Jose Mourinho thanked his players despite losing in penalties to Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final in Budapest.

Mourinho was set to become the most decorated European manager in history with six trophies and after a Paulo Dybala goal put them in front it was looking likely.

Roma went on to concede an own goal and lost 4-1 in penalties when Roger Ibanez and Gianluca Mancini missed from the spot.

Mourinho told ITV Italy after the game: “I’ve won five finals and I lost this one, but I’m coming back home proud again. The boys gave everything.

“We felt pressure against a team that has more talent than us. We lost a game but not dignity.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho consoles Paulo Dybala at the end of the UEFA Europa League Final at the Puskas Arena, Budapest (Adam Davy/ PA)

“I’ve never gone home prouder than today, even when I won. We had also worked hard on penalties but… we missed two – but all together, not only the penalty takers.”

Mourinho said while his players are sad, his side deserve to go home with their heads held high.

“We are all attached to the shirt, to our nature. We take things seriously and humbly, we work a lot,” Mourinho said.

“Everyone reacts in a different way: one cries, the other doesn’t.

“Congratulations to Sevilla, but also congratulations to my players. The boys must go home peacefully, with pride for having done what they have done. These are my boys from Budapest.”

Footage after the game showed Mourinho handing his medal to a child in the stands.

Sevilla players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out (Adam Davy/ PA)

Meanwhile, Sevilla forward Erik Lamela told BT Sport it was a really tough game as Sevilla won their seventh Europa League title.

“This is amazing, I can’t ask for more, this feeling is unbelievable,” he said.