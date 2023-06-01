Notification Settings

Broad brilliance and a statuesque striker – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Also, Phil Jones thanked Manchester United and Emma Raducanu split from her coach.

England v Ireland – The LV= Insurance Test Series – First Test – Day One – Lord’s

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 1.

Football

Things escalated for Peter Crouch.

Declan Rice was getting ready.

Phil Jones thanked Manchester United.

Georginio Wijnaldum reflects on a disappointing night for Roma.

Arsenal kept hold of Frida Maanum.

Gary Lineker suggested a rebrand after Sevilla’s domination of the Europa League continued.

Liverpool recalled a big day in their history.

There were birthday wishes for Javier Hernandez.

Cricket

Stuart Broad claims five.

England handed a debut to Josh Tongue.

The Barmy Army mocked David Warner.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu split from her coach.

