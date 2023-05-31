Football rumours: Tottenham and Newcastle after James Maddison and Harvey Barnes

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi told Moises Caicedo in January to stay at the club until June despite huge bids… and then promised to sell him in the summer in case of good proposal ??? #BHAFC

Pact will be respected; Chelsea are still keen on Caicedo but it’s 3 clubs race. pic.twitter.com/fwWq1DBYp7

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023