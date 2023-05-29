The West Midlands is the car theft capital of the UK, new figures show
Premium
Luton claimed a place in the top flight next season and Saracens were crowned Gallagher Premiership champions.
Everton avoided relegation on a tense final day of the Premier League season that saw Leicester and Leeds condemned to the drop.
Meanwhile, Luton beat Coventry on penalties to claim a place in the top flight next season and Saracens were crowned Gallagher Premiership champions.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at the sporting weekend in pictures.