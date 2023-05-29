On This Day in 2016: Tony Bellew wins WBC world cruiserweight title

Tony Bellew fights Ilunga Makabu

Tony Bellew won the vacant WBC world cruiserweight title against Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park on this day in 2016.

Fighting at the home of his beloved Toffees, the Everton fan put on a show, claiming the belt with a third-round knockout.

Makabu had entered the fight as the bookmakers’ favourite and started well, sending Bellew to the canvas in the opening round with a left-hand shot.

Tony Bellew, pictured, beat Ilunga Makabu on home turf at Goodison Park (Martin Rickett/PA)

However, the Liverpudlian quickly recovered with a barrage of combinations in the third round to floor Makabu.

The win meant Bellew won a world title at the third time of asking after previous bouts at light-heavyweight against Nathan Cleverly and Adonis Stevenson ended in defeat.

Bellew, who played ‘Pretty’ Ricky Conlan in Sylvester Stallone’s film Creed, admitted he had “achieved a dream”.

PHOTOS: Incredible scenes at Goodison as @TonyBellew becomes WBC Cruiserweight World Champion in dramatic fashion. pic.twitter.com/L6gVkCx8qO — Everton (@Everton) May 29, 2016

“I am Everton, and that’s why I got up. Nothing was going to stop me tonight,” he said.

“I’ve achieved a dream tonight, all those people who said I couldn’t do it, well I’ve done it. I’m world champion, that’s what I am!