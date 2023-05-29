Lancashire slip to first defeat of Blast season against Birmingham

Edgbaston

Lancashire suffered their first defeat of this season’s Vitality Blast as they slumped to a seven-wicket loss at Birmingham Bears on Monday.

The Lightning lost their last seven wickets for 36 runs in 35 balls as they were bowled out for just 98 at Edgbaston.

Spinners Danny Briggs and Dan Mousley did most of the damage, taking four for 15 and three for 13 respectively.

????? ??? ?? ? ???????! Briggs 4/15. Mousley 3/13. Lintott 2/24. Spin to Win! ? That's 3️⃣ from 3️⃣ in the Blast ? ?#YouBears | #BIRvLAN — Bears ? (@WarwickshireCCC) May 29, 2023

The Bears then eased to victory, maintaining their own 100 per cent record in the competition, with captain Alex Davies, formerly of Lancashire, hitting an unbeaten 51 from 39 balls.

Worcestershire claimed their third win from three outings as they saw off Leicestershire by 33 runs at New Road.

Kashif Ali top-scored with 69 – his maiden half-century in the Blast – as the Rapids posted 183 for seven from their 20 overs.

Leicestershire reached 70 for one in reply but then fell away as Brett D’Oliveira, Michael Bracewell and Usama Mir all took two wickets apiece and Pat Brown (three for 25) cut through the tail.

Northamptonshire claimed their first win as they beat Derbyshire by six wickets with 12 balls to spare at Derby.

Saif Zaib led them home with 37 not out from 32 balls while captain David Willey and Chris Lynn added 31 as the Steelbacks eased to their 152-run target.

Wayne Madsen had top-scored for Derbyshire with 57 and wicketkeeper Brooke Guest weighed in with 49.

Gloucestershire held on for a nail-biting two-run win over Middlesex in a high-scoring contest at Northwood.

Miles Hammond hit 59 from 42 balls and Grant Roelofsen 34 from 19 as Gloucestershire ran up 181 for nine from their 20 overs.

Stephen Eskinazi (59) and Joe Cracknell (42) got Middlesex off to a strong start in reply before Luke Hollman (39) and Ryan Higgins (24) took up the chase.