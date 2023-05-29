Notification Settings

French Open day two: Cameron Norrie edges through to Roland Garros second round

UK & international sportsPublished:

The story of the second day of action from Roland Garros.

Cameron Norrie celebrates
Cameron Norrie celebrates

Cameron Norrie defeated Benoit Paire and the French Open crowd to reach the second round, edging through in five sets.

The 14th seed is the only British player to make it through the first round in singles after Jack Draper was forced to retire with a shoulder problem against Tomas Etcheverry.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz both won their openers in straight sets while Petra Kvitova was among the women’s seeds to fall.

Picture of the day

Caroline Garcia plays a backhand against China’s Wang Xiyu
Caroline Garcia plays a backhand against China’s Wang Xiyu (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Shot of the day

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

A landmark moment for 37-year-old Fognini.

Paire talking balls

Benoit Paire hits a backhand
Benoit Paire hits a backhand (Christophe Ena/AP)

Paire was not unhappy with the balls being used for this year’s tournament, saying after his loss to Norrie: “You have to hit every ball really hard because it’s not moving. It’s terrible. It’s Roland Garros, one of the greatest tournaments in the world, and we’re playing with these silly balls.”

Fallen seeds

Men: Felix Auger-Aliassime (10), Jan-Lennard Struff (21), Botic Van De Zandschulp (25), Bernabe Zapata Miralles (32)

Women: Petra Kvitova (10), Veronika Kudermetova (11), Belinda Bencic (12), Karolina Pliskova (16), Martina Trevisan (26)

Who’s up next?

Women’s defending champion Iga Swiatek begins her campaign on Philippe Chatrier against Spaniard Cristina Bucsa.

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina takes on Czech teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova, while Coco Gauff faces Rebeka Masarova.

In the men’s draw, second seed Daniil Medvedev meets Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild, and sixth seed Holger Rune faces American Chris Eubanks.

