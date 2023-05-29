A closer look at how managers to lead both Chelsea and Tottenham have fared

Chelsea v Manchester United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge

Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment at Chelsea on a two-year contract continues the strong managerial connection between the Blues and Tottenham.

The Argentinian becomes the fifth man to manage both clubs in the Premier League era and here, the PA news agency looks at the records of his predecessors.

Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle returned to Tottenham as manager in 2001 (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea 1993-96: P157, W53 (33.7 per cent), D54, L50

Tottenham 2001-03: P104, W41 (38.3 per cent), D18, L45

The long-time Spurs midfielder finished his career as Chelsea player-manager for two seasons before a third solely in the dugout. His sides never finished higher than 11th in the league but reached an FA Cup final, losing 4-0 to Manchester United, and semi-final as well as a Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final.

After spells with England and Southampton, he took charge at White Hart Lane with similar results to his Chelsea spell – Spurs reached a League Cup final, losing to Blackburn, but finished ninth and 10th in the league before he was sacked six games into the next season.

Andre Villas-Boas

Andre Villas-Boas failed to replicate Jose Mourinho’s success (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Chelsea 2011-12: P40, W19 (47.5 per cent), D11, L10

Tottenham 2012-13: P80, W44 (55.0 per cent), D20 L16

After their success with Jose Mourinho, Chelsea once again turned to Porto to recruit Villas-Boas, who had worked as part of Mourinho’s staff. He was unable to work similar magic as manager, lasting just 40 games and less than a season in the role.

He lasted twice as long at Spurs but narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification in his first season and was dismissed with the club lying seventh shortly before Christmas in his second, having failed to make the most of the then-world record fee received for Gareth Bale’s move to Real Madrid and lost 6-0 to Manchester City and 5-0 to Liverpool in his last five league games in charge.

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho brought silverware to Chelsea (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Chelsea 2004-07, 2013-15: P321, W204 (63.6 per cent), D69, L48

Tottenham 2019-21: P86, W44 (51.2 per cent), D19, L23

Announcing himself as a “Special One”, Mourinho lived up to that billing in his first spell at Stamford Bridge with back-to-back league titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups. His unbeaten home record in the league lasted 77 games in all and into his second spell, when he won the Premier League and League Cup for a third time each.

After another League Cup and a Europa League with Manchester United, Spurs banked on Mourinho as Pochettino’s replacement to end a trophy drought amounting to a solitary League Cup since 1991. With Spurs finishing sixth and then seventh in the league, though, Mourinho was sacked just days before his chance to bring silverware in the 2021 League Cup final – which Manchester City won 1-0 against a team led by caretaker manager Ryan Mason.

Antonio Conte

Chelsea 2016-18: P106, W69 (65.1 per cent), D17, L20

Tottenham 2021-23: P77, W41 (53.2 per cent), D12, L24*

Conte brought a Premier League title and an FA Cup to Chelsea, but was sacked after they finished only fifth in the league in his second season.

His volatile style never meshed easily with Tottenham and his exit in March, railing at “selfish players” and Tottenham’s “story” of failing to win trophies, has left them still searching for a permanent successor, Mason again at the helm after Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini was remarkably sacked as interim manager.

(*includes 3-0 loss to Rennes by forfeit in Europa Conference League, December 2021)

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino took Tottenham to the Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham 2014-19: P293, W159 (54.3 per cent), D62, L72

Chelsea: appointed 2023

Unlike the other names on this list, Pochettino moves to Chelsea having first managed Tottenham rather than the other way round.