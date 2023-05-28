Pablo Larrazabal to follow Miguel Angel Jimenez after KLM Open win in forties

Pablo Larrazabal in action at the Horizon Irish Open 2022

Pablo Larrazabal hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez after winning the KLM Open by two shots just two weeks into his forties.

Larrazabal celebrated the milestone by winning his ninth DP World Tour title and second in just four weeks after producing a big finish at Bernardus Golf on Sunday.

Having seen his overnight lead evaporate in the early stages of the fourth round, Larrazabal recovered with a series of birdies to sit in a five-way tie at the top after 12 holes.

And he finished with a flourish, birdieing the 15th, 17th and 18th to sign for a closing 69 and finish the tournament on 13 under par.

Larrazabal, who came into the week fresh from playing four rounds at last week’s US PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, now has two victories in 2023, having won the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis in April.

Fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui finished alone in second on 11 under after closing his final-round 70 with a birdie.

Rasmus Hojgaard and Deon Germishuys were then in a tie for third, one stroke further back.

.@plarrazabal becomes the 8th Spaniard to win the Dutch Open ???#KLMOpen pic.twitter.com/ABn4Jnj1IW — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 28, 2023

Scotland’s Grant Forrest and Ewen Ferguson finished in a share of eighth on seven under.

Winning so soon after his recent birthday, Larrazabal set his sights on replicating Jimenez, who clinched 13 DP World Tour titles in his forties – although he joked he would settle for a fraction of his success.

He said: “Hopefully I do 20 per cent of what Miguel did in his forties. This is the first win of 40.”

Reflecting on the final round, Larrazabal added: “It doesn’t matter how fast you run at the beginning, you have to run fast at the end to win the race.

“And that’s what I did. What a putt on the last. I tried to make two putts from 20 feet and suddenly I made it.