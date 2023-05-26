Tyson Fury: I have sent Anthony Joshua a draft contract for Wembley fight

Tyson Fury says he wants to fight Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in September

Tyson Fury claims to have sent Anthony Joshua “a draft contract” for a fight at Wembley Stadium in September.

The fierce British rivals appeared on course to meet each other last year, but discussions broke down.

Joshua has been linked with a fight against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia, while WBC champion Fury’s proposed undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk fell through in March.

Fury says a clash with Joshua “is a fight that everyone wants to see, including myself”.

Writing on his Instagram page, Fury said: “A few days ago I sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium it’s a fight that everyone wants to see, including myself.