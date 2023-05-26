On this day in 2015: England hire Trevor Bayliss as head coach

Trevor Bayliss

England appointed Trevor Bayliss as head coach on this day in 2015.

Bayliss oversaw a home Ashes series triumph in his first summer in the job before his focus on the 50-over game culminated in World Cup glory at Lord’s four years later.

The Australian took over the national side from Peter Moores, who was sacked following a dismal showing in that year’s World Cup.

Bayliss’ partnership with captain Eoin Morgan (right) resulted in World Cup glory (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former Sri Lanka coach beat off competition from ex-Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie, then in charge of county champions Yorkshire, to land the role.

“It’s an honour to be appointed England coach,” said Bayliss at the time. “I firmly believe that the team has a bright future.

“To be asked to go on the shortlist was good enough – to be successful and get it is an unbelievable feeling, a huge opportunity and one I’m looking forward to very much.”

The appointment paid off as England, playing an exhilarating brand of cricket under captain Eoin Morgan, triumphed on home soil to become men’s 50-over world champions for the first time.

England celebrate winning the 2019 World Cup at Lord’s (Nick Potts/PA)

They beat New Zealand in a classic final at Lord’s that went to a Super Over.

On the Test front, England’s fortunes fluctuated during Bayliss’ tenure and they relinquished the Ashes after a 4-0 loss to Australia Down Under in 2017-18.