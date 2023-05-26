Notification Settings

Kane proud of Freedom of the City of London award – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from May 26.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for England

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 26.

Football

Harry Kane was proud of his award.

Manchester United players celebrated a Champions League spot.

United and Aston Villa looked back on European glory.

Mohamed Salah apologised for Liverpool’s “failed” season.

The club’s ground staff had a parting gift for James Milner.

Barnsley set out on a journey they hope will take them to the Championship.

Goalkeepers’ union.

Morecambe remembered their former defender Christian Mbulu on the anniversary of his death.

Rachel Brown-Finnis helped the next generation.

New threads.

Formula One

The glamour of Monaco.

Pic of the day?

Boxing

Conor McGregor had something to say to Floyd Mayweather.

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1661974372712628224

UK & international sports

