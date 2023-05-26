A closer look at the goals that lit up the 2022-23 season

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea – Premier League – Molineux Stadium

Another high-quality Premier League season is drawing to a close and there have been a number of brilliant goals throughout it.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the strikes that have lit up the season.

Allan Saint-Maximin (v Wolves, August)

Miguel Almiron (v Fulham, October)

Some absolute belters from Miguel Almirón over the past month! ??? pic.twitter.com/bzla98WapH — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 1, 2022

Newcastle enjoyed their Autumn trip down by the Thames with a 4-1 romp at Fulham and Miguel Almiron scored a brilliant goal. The winger played a one-two with Bruno Guimaraes and delivered a sublime volley from an angle that made it 2-0.

Youri Tielemans (v Wolves, October)

Demarai Gray (v Man City, December)

The @PremierLeague Goal of the Month award is back and better than ever. 8 incredible goals scored in November & December ? Tell us who are you voting for ? pic.twitter.com/MnuZ5sOcyY — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) January 5, 2023

Everton earned one of the biggest shocks of the season when they stole a point in a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on New Year’s Eve. And Demarai Gray’s goal was worthy of it as he curled in to the top corner from the angle of the penalty area.

Marcus Rashford (v Arsenal, January)

Marcus Rashford scored a fine individual goal against Arsenal in January (John Walton/PA)

The England forward had a brilliant individual campaign and scored a fine solo goal in a thrilling game at Arsenal, which Manchester United lost 3-2.

Willian (v Nottm Forest, February)

? The February GOTM winner is… A ??????? from Willian! ???@FulhamFC star @willianborges88 has won @premierleague Goal of the Month for this ?????????? goal against Nott'm Forest ⚽️? ??? pic.twitter.com/LkgDURkZ5y — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) March 10, 2023

The Brazilian veteran had one of the best seasons of his career for Fulham and there was nothing better than his goal in the home win over Forest. He picked up the ball at the far post, made light work of Renan Lodi and then sent in a curling effort that beat four Forest defenders and went into the top corner.

Jonny (v Leeds, March)

? ????? ???? ?????? ? A first time lobbed volley from 41 yards? It ??? to be! ? @Wolves' Jonny is this month’s @Budweiser Goal of the Month winner ?⚽? The furthest distance a @PremierLeague goal has been scored in 6️⃣ years! ? ? pic.twitter.com/mJO8k2NaZu — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) March 31, 2023

There was not much to shout about for Wolves during their home game with Leeds, other than a brilliant goal by Jonny. The Portuguese defender, who was later sent off, latched on to a stray pass and sent a 40-yard first-time volley into an unguarded net as his side went down 4-2.

Matheus Nunes (v Chelsea, April)

A hit you can just watch on repeat ? pic.twitter.com/3JGUswTnGQ — Premier League (@premierleague) May 12, 2023

Wolves claimed back-to-back goal of the month wins thanks to Matheus Nunes’ impressive strike in the 1-0 win against Chelsea. The ball fell to the Portuguese at the far post and he thundered a first time shot across goal and into the top corner of the goal.

Erling Haaland (v Southampton, April)

Ilkay Gundogan (v Everton, May)