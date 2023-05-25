Defending champion Cameron Norrie through to Lyon Open semi-final

French Open Package

British number one Cameron Norrie continued his solid run in the Lyon Open with victory over sixth seed Sebastian Baez to reach the semi-finals.

The defending champion secured a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 victory in his quarter-final clash with Baez, who he defeated at the same stage in last year’s competition.

A strong third set saw Norrie reach the semis in Lyon for a fourth time and he was pleased with his confidence going into that decider.

NORRIE ?? est toujours dans le coup et se qualifie pour les 1/2 finales en éliminant BAEZ ?? (6-2, 2-6, 6-1) #openparc #lyon pic.twitter.com/VXngNocEVP — Open Parc ARA (@OpenParcARA) May 25, 2023

“The second set he came back strong, he was winning the tougher games like I was in the first set,” Norrie told the ATP website.

“I tried to reset and came out with a lot of energy.

“I have won a lot of three-set matches this year, so I had a lot of confidence going into the decider and I thought it was a solid match.”