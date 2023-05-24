Football rumours: Real Madrid tracking Liverpool defender Andy Robertson

Scotland's Andy Robertson in action

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has reportedly made it onto Real Madrid’s transfer radar.

According to the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old Scotland captain is viewed by the LaLiga club as a potential replacement for injury-plagued defender Ferland Mendy. However, Robertson is contracted to Liverpool until 2026 and has shown no intention of leaving.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports Arsenal are prepared to move mountains in order to fuel their transfer capital. The paper says Gunners bosses are willing to sell as many as eight players to raise funds for their summer transfer pursuits, which includes Leicester’s James Maddison and West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Could Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus be leaving Ajax? (Adam Davy/PA)

Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus is eager to part ways with the Dutch club, according to The Sun. Citing De Telegraaf, the paper says the 22-year-old is ready for a change of scenery, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle all believed to be interested in the Ghana international.

And The Guardian reports Tottenham are considering approaching Feyenoord boss Arne Slot to take over as Spurs manager.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ilkay Gundogan: ESPN says Arsenal are interested in a move for the Manchester City midfielder.