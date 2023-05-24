Notification Settings

Bruno’s magic hat and F1’s charity football match – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Pep Guardiola also met Ted Lasso.

Bruno Guimaraes
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 24.

Football

Bruno had a magic hat!

Ian Wright looked back on a beautiful day with Bukayo Saka.

When Pep met Ted.

Jermain Defoe reflected on a special day.

Formula One

Three F1 drivers were involved as Monaco’s annual charity football match took place.

Teams continued to arrive in the principality.

Esteban Ocon scrubbed up well.

Boxing

Frank Bruno was up nice and early.

Tennis

Coco Gauff was loving Roland Garros.

