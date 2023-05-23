Everton activate option to extend Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract by 12 months

Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates

Everton have activated their option to extend the contract of midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure by 12 months.

It represents quite a turnaround in four months for the Mali international who, in the latter days of Frank Lampard’s reign, was training away from the first-team squad after a disagreement with the then Toffees boss.

#EFC can confirm we have activated the option to extend Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract until the end of June 2024. ? — Everton (@Everton) May 23, 2023

Having been brought back into the fold when Sean Dyche was appointed in late January, the 30-year-old has scored four goals – ending a drought dating back to September 2021 – in his last nine games, including two in the crucial 5-1 win at Brighton earlier this month.