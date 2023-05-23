England boost as Ollie Robinson given all-clear after scan on left ankle

Ollie Robinson has been given the all-clear after a scan on his ankle

England have been given a boost with the news Ollie Robinson has suffered no damage to his left ankle and will link up with the Test squad this weekend as planned.

There were concerns about Robinson becoming the latest injured England seamer ahead of next week’s one-off Test against Ireland and the Ashes that follows after suffering a sore ankle while playing for Sussex.

