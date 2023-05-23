Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

England boost as Ollie Robinson given all-clear after scan on left ankle

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Sussex seamer will link up with England’s Test squad this weekend ahead of the one-off Test against Ireland.

Ollie Robinson has been given the all-clear after a scan on his ankle
Ollie Robinson has been given the all-clear after a scan on his ankle

England have been given a boost with the news Ollie Robinson has suffered no damage to his left ankle and will link up with the Test squad this weekend as planned.

There were concerns about Robinson becoming the latest injured England seamer ahead of next week’s one-off Test against Ireland and the Ashes that follows after suffering a sore ankle while playing for Sussex.

But an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said: “Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England Men’s Test squad this weekend ahead of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland starting on Thursday 1 June at Lord’s.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News