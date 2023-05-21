Hole-in-one continues Michael Block’s fairytale week at Oak Hill

PGA Championship Golf

Club professional Michael Block’s fairytale week at the US PGA Championship continued with a hole-in-one in Sunday’s final round at Oak Hill.

Playing alongside four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, Block’s tee shot on the par-three 15th slammed straight into the hole for an eagle to get him back to level par for the day.

The 46-year-old, who is the head professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California, struggled to believe what had just happened, saying: “No, no. No way. Rory did it go in?”

PGA professional Michael Block with a slam dunk ACE at the 15th! ? Doing it whilst playing with @McIlroyRory on a Sunday at a Major.. ?#PGAChamppic.twitter.com/eLfvonU8lX — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 21, 2023

After retrieving his ball Block realised that it had damaged the hole and that there would be a slight delay while that was repaired.

“I will cause that delay every time, I don’t care,” he told his caddie.

Speaking after saving par on the 18th to secure a share of 15th and a place in the field for next year’s US PGA, Block told CBS: “I have never made a hole-in-one in a tournament in my life and to make it at that moment was probably the most surreal moment I will have in my life.

“It’s amazing. I’m living a dream and making sure I enjoy this moment. It’s not going to get better than this, no chance in hell.”

McIlroy added: “It was an amazing golf shot.

“That hole has sort of given me fits all week. I haven’t really liked the look of it, and Michael stands up and hits this lovely little draw back into the left wind and the ball goes straight in the hole.