Michael Vaughan to return to BBC cricket coverage this summer

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is set to play a key part in the BBC’s cricket coverage this summer after being cleared of making a racist remark earlier this year.
A Cricket Discipline Commission panel found a charge that Vaughan had used racist or discriminatory language towards a group of players of Asian ethnicity before a match for Yorkshire in 2009 not proven.
The BBC confirmed Vaughan would be a guest on the ‘Today at the Test’ highlights programme, initially for the match against Ireland starting on June 1.
The corporation also confirmed Vaughan would be a summariser on the Test Match Special (TMS) radio programme throughout the summer.