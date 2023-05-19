Notification Settings

Michael Vaughan to return to BBC cricket coverage this summer

Published:

A charge against Vaughan was found not proven.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is set to be part of the BBC's cricket coverage this summer
Former England captain Michael Vaughan is set to be part of the BBC's cricket coverage this summer

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is set to play a key part in the BBC’s cricket coverage this summer after being cleared of making a racist remark earlier this year.

A Cricket Discipline Commission panel found a charge that Vaughan had used racist or discriminatory language towards a group of players of Asian ethnicity before a match for Yorkshire in 2009 not proven.

The BBC confirmed Vaughan would be a guest on the ‘Today at the Test’ highlights programme, initially for the match against Ireland starting on June 1.

The corporation also confirmed Vaughan would be a summariser on the Test Match Special (TMS) radio programme throughout the summer.

