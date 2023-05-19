Former Wales captain Justin Tipuric decides to retire from international rugby

Justin Tipuric

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric has retired from international rugby with immediate effect.

The 93-cap Ospreys forward’s decision comes less than four months before Wales’ World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux, and he was recently named in a 54-player preliminary training squad for the tournament by head coach Warren Gatland.

Tipuric, a former Wales captain, made his international debut in 2011, while he has also toured with the British and Irish Lions.

?????? ??????? ??????? ???? ????????????? ????? Justin Tipuric has announced his retirement from International Rugby ? What a career in the famous Welsh jersey Tips ? Read more here ?https://t.co/ZnulknSOff pic.twitter.com/fU6QjpseFk — Ospreys (@ospreys) May 19, 2023

In a statement released by his agents WIN Sports Management, Tipuric said: “During the off-season I’ve had time to reflect on my playing career, and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby.

“It has been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories.

“I would like to thank all the players and coaches I’ve been fortunate enough to work with over the years, and the wonderful support I’ve received from the Welsh public.