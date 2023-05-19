Football rumours: Manchester United ‘shock contender’ to sign Sadio Mane

Tottenham will decide on new director in the next days — then it will be time to advance in talks for new head coach. ?⚪️ #THFC

Understand Johannes Spors is no longer in talks with Tottenham due to different vision of director role. Tim Steidten, one of the 3 names in the list. pic.twitter.com/XYifZtTXfX

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2023