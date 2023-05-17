Notification Settings

McGregor’s documentary and Coric’s ice cream love – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Harry Kane marked mental health awareness week.

Conor McGregor

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 17.

Football

Tennis

Ice cream fuelled Borna Coric’s Italian Open progress.

Elise Mertens was seeing the sights in Rome.

Formula One

Drivers’ thoughts were with the people of Emilia Romagna.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen attempted to promote the IPL.

Rugby League

Rob Burrow was feeling grateful.

Rowing

Helen Glover geared up for the European Championships.

MMA

Conor McGregor’s new documentary was out.

UK & international sports

