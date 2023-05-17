Notification Settings

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in doubt due to persistent rain in northern Italy

UK & international sportsPublished:

The paddock at the Imola circuit was evacuated on Tuesday due to the risk of flooding.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula One personnel have been told to stay away from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with adverse weather conditions placing doubts over this weekend’s race in Imola, the PA news agency understands.

Persistent rain in the region saw the paddock at the circuit in northern Italy evacuated on Tuesday because of the risk of flooding.

Although the track is not under water, the surrounding area is struggling to cope with the extreme weather and the rain is forecast to continue on Wednesday.

PA understands that if conditions do not improve, there is a risk the sixth round of the season could be cancelled.

F1 bosses remain in constant dialogue with the promoter and local authorities to see if it can press on with the schedule, with first practice due to start on Friday.

A final decision on whether the race can go ahead is expected to be announced later on Wednesday.

