Man City remember club great as Real Madrid check in – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Premier League teams were busy confirming pre-season plans.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 16.

Football

Pablo Zabaleta reminisced.

Real Madrid were heading to Manchester to face his old team.

Liverpool were still celebrating their win over Leicester.

The Reds were also looking back.

Tyrone Mings and Aston Villa introduced the world to a special fan.

Manchester United announced they were heading to Scotland.

Tottenham have been finalising their summer plans too.

Inter Milan were getting ready for a huge Champions League derby.

Tennis

It’s all starting to come back to Serena.

Cricket

KP protested his innocence.

Did Kohli pass the test?

Cycling

Geraint Thomas kept dry.

Athletics

Katharine Merry cleared the garden.

Boxing

Nicola Adams reflected on a fun night out.

