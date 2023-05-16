Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun’s switch from England to USA approved by FIFA

UK & international sportsPublished:

The New York-born 21-year-old also qualifies for Nigeria.

England Under-21s international Folarin Balogun has switched allegiance to the United States
England Under-21s international Folarin Balogun has switched allegiance to the United States

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has switched allegiance from England to the United States, FIFA has confirmed.

The New York-born 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at French club Reims, has represented England at Under-21s level but has opted to play his senior international football for the country of his birth.

A FIFA spokesperson told the PA news agency said: “The change of association of the player Folarin Jolaoluwa Balogun from England to the USA has been approved.”

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun
Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun has decided to play his international football for the USA (Tim Goode/PA)

The news comes just weeks before England are due to launch their European Under-21 Championship finals campaign in Georgia and Romania.

Balogun has made 13 appearances for Lee Carsley’s side, but withdrew from the squad in March due to injury.

Having been born in America, Balogun moved to England when he was two years old and also qualifies for Nigeria through his parents.

Qualifying players are allowed to switch associations before they have played a competitive match for a nation’s senior team.

Balogun has made 10 first-team appearances and scored two goals for the Gunners, and spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough.

However, he has made a name for himself in Ligue 1 this season with 19 goals in 34 appearances to date.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News