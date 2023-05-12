Cameron Norrie claims much-needed win in Rome

Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie eased into the third round of the Italian Open while defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek was in ruthless form.

British number one Norrie has yet to really catch fire on clay so far this season, winning one match each in Barcelona and Madrid and losing his first encounter in Monte-Carlo, so a 6-2 6-3 victory over French qualifier Alexandre Muller was much needed.

While it was a match Norrie would certainly have expected to win, the manner of his success was particularly encouraging, with the 27-year-old facing only one break point and taking his own chances confidently.

Next the 13th seed will face Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, who upset Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-4.

Italian number one Jannik Sinner made a strong start to his campaign, beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4, while another Australian, Alexei Popyrin, upset Felix Auger-Aliassime and Grigor Dimitrov saw off Stan Wawrinka.

Performance of the day, though, came from world number one Swiatek, who responded to her Madrid Open final loss to Aryna Sabalenka by thumping former French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0 6-0.

Russian Pavlyuchenkova, who is working her way back from long-term injury, saved six set points in the opener but was unable to get on the board.

Iga Swiatek did not lose a game against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Swiatek lost on her Rome debut in 2020 to Arantxa Rus but is now on a 12-match winning streak in the Italian capital.

“When I’m playing these kind of matches, I’m just trying to be focused,” the Pole told reporters. “I’m trying to remember what got me this nice score, what I should do to continue playing that well.

“I don’t want to lose points on purpose. It doesn’t make sense. So I’m always going to be that kind of player who wants to win the next point.”