Charlotte Dujardin makes winning return just two months after giving birth

Nothing to see here, just Imhotep doing his first EVER freestyle test… at the Blue Hors FEI Dressage World Championship ?

He and Charlotte Dujardin danced their absolute hearts out for a brilliant score of 83.132% ? Not bad for your first attempt, huh? pic.twitter.com/wtAqizWW5d

— British Equestrian (@BritEquestrian) August 10, 2022