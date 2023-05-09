Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sam Billings warns against dangers of continued sun exposure after cancer scare

UK & international sportsPublished:

Billings took part in a skin cancer screening session organised by his county.

England’s Sam Billings during a nets session
England’s Sam Billings during a nets session

England and Kent wicketkeeper Sam Billings has revealed he had two operations to remove skin cancer from his chest last year and warned against the dangers of continued exposure to the sun.

Billings took part in a skin cancer screening session organised by his county at the end of last summer, and a mole was removed for further tests which confirmed a melanoma.

Another procedure was scheduled to remove an area around where the mole had been.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Billings recalled how while his recovery was swift that “mentally it was definitely more challenging than physically”.

Billings, 31, hopes his experiences can help others protect themselves.

“Last October I had a bit of a reality check, two operations to remove skin cancer off my chest put cricket on the back burner for a little while and into perspective,” Billings wrote on Instagram.

“We all are pretty blase when it comes to putting suncream on, but it really has to change.

“As cricketers we’re exposed to the sun so much and we can all be more diligent.”

Billings is backing a campaign with Professional Cricketers’ Association partners LifeJacket Skin Protection to raise awareness of the issues.

“Cases have doubled over the last 20 years and will continue to double again over the next 20 years,” he added.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News