Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Laureus award winners and Crouch meets Lasso – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jason Sudeikis was a guest on Peter Crouch’s podcast.

Manchester City v Brentford – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Manchester City v Brentford – Premier League – Etihad Stadium

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 9.

Football

Christian Eriksen felt honoured.

David Ginola also enjoyed the Laureus awards.

When Peter met Ted.

Burnley celebrated.

Abdoulaye Doucoure made the podium.

Beth Mead brought a smile to Leah Williamson’s face.

Happy birthdays.

Charlie Adam saluted the retiring Glenn Whelan.

Cricket

Sam Billings revealed he had skin cancer last year.

Somerset turned the clock back.

Athletics

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill reflected on her weekend in Paris.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles shared her big day.

Boxing

Joe Joyce made a vow.

Motor racing

View of the day?

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News