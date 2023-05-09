Football rumours: Chelsea could use Christian Pulisic to lure Victor Osimhen

Adrian Blake made his debut today for Watford at 17 years old — club fighting to keep Blake at the club with Premier League offers expected in the coming weeks ?✨

Jamaica football federation, planning to call Blake in to the senior squad as England could lose out on youngster. pic.twitter.com/1C2JQFa0Vd

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2023