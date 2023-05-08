Michael Flynn named new Swindon manager on two-year deal

Stockport County v Walsall – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Edgeley Park

Swindon have appointed Michael Flynn as their new manager on a two-year deal.

The Robins sacked Jody Morris last week after a run of two wins from 13 matches, with Steve Mildenhall and Gavin Gunning taking charge of Monday’s final Sky Bet League Two fixture at home to Crawley.

Owner Clem Morfuni said in a statement: “This was a thorough and fast-moving process as we had very specific requirements for this role, and Michael quickly became the leading candidate.

“We wanted to appoint a manager who is experienced at League Two level, and Michael’s knowledge of the current squad, the division itself and potential new recruits is very comprehensive and impressive.

“He has a record of recruiting well and has already identified areas he wishes to strengthen with a list of targets, and he will have our full support as he rebuilds the squad.

“We feel we have the nucleus of a good young squad here, and by adding experience and leadership, we believe we can really challenge for promotion next season.

“We are convinced Michael is the right man to lead us and give us the best chance of achieving our goal.

“Let’s win promotion and push our great club closer to where it should be.”